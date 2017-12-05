Entertainment Week of December 6th 2017
Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.
Wynonna Judd, along with her band The Big Noise, will perform a holiday concert at Ford Park Arena in Beaumont on Friday, Dec. 8. Tickets are $35-$75 each and can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets, including online at www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Southeast Texas native Kree Harrison will open the show.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
Holiday events are every where you look for the next few weeks, so make plans now and enjoy with family or friends. Be sure to follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for daily music listings and announcements.
Wednesday, Dec. 6
3HG @ Blue Martini
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Danny Dillon @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont
Matt Ash @ Rikenjaks-LC
Zach Gonzalez @ Rush Lounge
Blake Sticker @ The West
Thursday, Dec. 7
Restless Texas @ Blue Martini
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Danny Dillon @ Hamilton’s
Gyth Rigdon @ Honky Tonk Texas
Joe Mendoza and the Shuffle Kings @ Larry’s French Market
The Pookie Marceaux Band @ The Lone Wolf
Skeeter Jones and Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Britt Godwin and Co. @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Bryce Shaver and Cory Sellars @ Madison’s
Shelbone Thibodeaux @ Neches Brewing Company
The Cadillacs @ Orange VFW Hall
John Cessac @ Paul’s Seafood
Michael Krajicek @ Rikenjaks-LC
Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Top Shelf @ Rush Lounge
Odie Maddox @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Friday, Dec. 8
Kenny G. @ Golden Nugget Casino
Wynonna and the Big Noise, Kree Harrison @ Ford Arena
Flashpoint @ Blue Martini
Morgan Mitcham @ The Boudain Hut North
Tim Burge @ Dylan’s
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Zydecane @ Gator Lounge
Wayne Dylan @ The Grill
Chad Cooke Band @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
John Cessac and the Texas Outlaws @ Joe’s Just One More
Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar
Unkle Jam @ Linda’s Lounge
Ian and the Websters @ The Lone Wolf
Tyler Darby @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Culverhouse @ Madison’s
Howard Sonnier and Highway Lights @ Mary’s Lounge
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza and Pasta – Calder Ave.
Ronnie Fruge @ Rikenjaks-LC
3HG @ Rush Lounge
David Joel Band @ Sawdust Saloon
Joe Mendoza and the Shuffle Kings @ Tia Juanita’s – Lumberton
Saturday, Dec. 9
American Vinyl @ L’Auberge Casino Resort
Flashpoint @ Blue Martini
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Brick and Barley
Crossroads @ The Capri Club
Nervous Rex @ Dylan’s
Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Zydecane @ Gator Lounge
Carl Richardson @ The Grill
Al White and Chapparal @ Honky Tonk Texas
Chris Knight @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
LN and the Crush @ Madison’s
Paul Gonsoulin @ Rikenjaks-LC
The Teague Brothers Band @ Rikenjaks South Street
Caleb Williams @ The Rodair Roadhouse
3HG @ Rush Lounge
Jud Jameson @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Bronco Junior @ Tammy’s
Curse and the Cure @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Silas Feemster, Thomas Teague and Southpaw Smitty, Johnny Jailbird and His Misdemeanor, Dr. Dirty and His Deeds, Kaitlyn Ashley Dillon, Shuggiefoot, JayPee Richards, Jacob McGreevy, Ariel Bush, Jape Stiejel @ Texas Rose Saloon
Trevor Batson and Ryan Gist @ Thirsty’s
The LA Express @ Woods Plaza – Vidor
Sunday, Dec. 10
Casey Courville @ Blue Martini
Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Ken Marvel BaND @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Acoustic Pie, Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks-LC
3HG @ Rush Lounge
Monday, Dec. 11
Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Tim Burge @ The Grill
Rachael and Ian @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Dec. 12
Alex Rozell @ Dylan’s
Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Pug Johnson and Blake Sticker @ Madison’s
Morgan Mitcham @ Rikenjaks South Street
Keleb Oliver @ Rush Lounge
Jarvis Jacob and The Southern Gents @ Sloppy’s Downtown