Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Wynonna Judd, along with her band The Big Noise, will perform a holiday concert at Ford Park Arena in Beaumont on Friday, Dec. 8. Tickets are $35-$75 each and can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets, including online at www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Southeast Texas native Kree Harrison will open the show.

Entertainment for the week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

Holiday events are every where you look for the next few weeks, so make plans now and enjoy with family or friends. Be sure to follow Local Music Guide on Facebook for daily music listings and announcements.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

3HG @ Blue Martini

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Danny Dillon @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

Matt Ash @ Rikenjaks-LC

Zach Gonzalez @ Rush Lounge

Blake Sticker @ The West

Thursday, Dec. 7

Restless Texas @ Blue Martini

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Danny Dillon @ Hamilton’s

Gyth Rigdon @ Honky Tonk Texas

Joe Mendoza and the Shuffle Kings @ Larry’s French Market

The Pookie Marceaux Band @ The Lone Wolf

Skeeter Jones and Caylan Daughrity @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Britt Godwin and Co. @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Bryce Shaver and Cory Sellars @ Madison’s

Shelbone Thibodeaux @ Neches Brewing Company

The Cadillacs @ Orange VFW Hall

John Cessac @ Paul’s Seafood

Michael Krajicek @ Rikenjaks-LC

Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Top Shelf @ Rush Lounge

Odie Maddox @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Friday, Dec. 8

Kenny G. @ Golden Nugget Casino

Wynonna and the Big Noise, Kree Harrison @ Ford Arena

Flashpoint @ Blue Martini

Morgan Mitcham @ The Boudain Hut North

Tim Burge @ Dylan’s

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Zydecane @ Gator Lounge

Wayne Dylan @ The Grill

Chad Cooke Band @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

John Cessac and the Texas Outlaws @ Joe’s Just One More

Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar

Unkle Jam @ Linda’s Lounge

Ian and the Websters @ The Lone Wolf

Tyler Darby @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Culverhouse @ Madison’s

Howard Sonnier and Highway Lights @ Mary’s Lounge

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza and Pasta – Calder Ave.

Ronnie Fruge @ Rikenjaks-LC

3HG @ Rush Lounge

David Joel Band @ Sawdust Saloon

Joe Mendoza and the Shuffle Kings @ Tia Juanita’s – Lumberton

Saturday, Dec. 9

American Vinyl @ L’Auberge Casino Resort

Flashpoint @ Blue Martini

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Brick and Barley

Crossroads @ The Capri Club

Nervous Rex @ Dylan’s

Julie Williams @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Zydecane @ Gator Lounge

Carl Richardson @ The Grill

Al White and Chapparal @ Honky Tonk Texas

Chris Knight @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

LN and the Crush @ Madison’s

Paul Gonsoulin @ Rikenjaks-LC

The Teague Brothers Band @ Rikenjaks South Street

Caleb Williams @ The Rodair Roadhouse

3HG @ Rush Lounge

Jud Jameson @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Bronco Junior @ Tammy’s

Curse and the Cure @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Silas Feemster, Thomas Teague and Southpaw Smitty, Johnny Jailbird and His Misdemeanor, Dr. Dirty and His Deeds, Kaitlyn Ashley Dillon, Shuggiefoot, JayPee Richards, Jacob McGreevy, Ariel Bush, Jape Stiejel @ Texas Rose Saloon

Trevor Batson and Ryan Gist @ Thirsty’s

The LA Express @ Woods Plaza – Vidor

Sunday, Dec. 10

Casey Courville @ Blue Martini

Kevin Lambert @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Ken Marvel BaND @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Acoustic Pie, Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks-LC

3HG @ Rush Lounge

Monday, Dec. 11

Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Tim Burge @ The Grill

Rachael and Ian @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Alex Rozell @ Dylan’s

Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Pug Johnson and Blake Sticker @ Madison’s

Morgan Mitcham @ Rikenjaks South Street

Keleb Oliver @ Rush Lounge

Jarvis Jacob and The Southern Gents @ Sloppy’s Downtown