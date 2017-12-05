Playoff Games This Week

WEST ORANGE-STARK (11-0) over SALADO (12-1) 7 p.m. Friday at Legacy Field in Katy—The Mustangs have either not played up to their capabilities the last two weeks or the competition is much better than it’s ever been. The Eagles of Salado went to overtime to subdue five-times-defeated Bellville Saturday to reach these regional finals. The Mustangs are in the regional finals for the seventh straight time. But the key to moving on to the state semifinals is for the Mustangs to play better than in the last two weeks to keep their 38-game winning streak alive.

NEWTON (12-0) over WASKOM (9-4) 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin—The Eagles also have quite a winning streak going and should extend it Friday night in Lufkin. Newton advanced after a hard-fought 21-7 win over West Rusk while Waskom walloped Garrison 57-28.

OTHER PLAYOFF GAMES OF INTEREST

Katy (10-0) over North Shore (10-3), Lake Travis (11-2) over Northside O’Connor (13-0), Southlake Carroll (10-3) over Waco Midway (13-0), Lufkin (11-2) over Longview (12-1), Austin Westlake (13-0) over Cibolo Steele (9-4), Houston Manvel (13-0) over Temple (10-3), Angleton (13-0) over Richmond Foster (9-3), College Station (11-2) over Fort Bend Marshall (10-2), Corpus Christi Calallen (13-0) over Austin McCallum (13-0), Kennedale (12-1) over Kaufman (12-1), Carthage (13-0) over Henderson (11-2), Waco La Vega (13-0) over Liberty Hill (10-2), Graham (13-0) over Bushland (11-2), Pleasant Grove (13-0) over Melissa (12-1), Cuero (12-0) over Wimberley I12-1), Teague (11-2) over Rockdale (10-3), Lexington (13-0) over Boling (8-3), San Augustine (13-0) over Centerville (10-3, Refugio (11-1) over Mason (13-0), Tenaha (13-0) over Timpson (11-2).

PRO PICKS—New Orleans over Atlanta (Thursday Night); Houston over San Francisco, Kansas City over Oakland, Minnesota over Carolina, Cincinnati over Chicago, Green Bay over Cleveland, Detroit over Tampa Bay, Buffalo over Indianapolis, Dallas over NY Giants, LA Chargers over Washington, Tennessee over Arizona, NY Jets over Denver, Seattle over Jacksonville, LA Rams over Philadelphia, Pittsburgh over Baltimore (all Sunday); New England over Miami (Monday Night).