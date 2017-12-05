My name is Kenneth Robert Luce and I am writing to announce my candidacy for Orange County Judge.

I was born in 1963 in Wilmington Delaware and moved to Southeast Texas in 1976. I have five sisters and one is deceased. I became actively involved with the Vidor Volunteer Fire Department in 1978 as a junior firefighter and am still an active member of Orange County ESD #1 (formerly Vidor Volunteer Fire Department) and I hold the rank of Lieutenant. I graduated from Vidor High School in 1982 and attended Lamar Institute of Technology to obtain my State Firefighter Certification along with my Emergency Medical Technician, Intermediate level. I am a state certified Fire Investigator and I am also a commissioned Correctional Officer and former employee of Orange County Sheriff’s Office. I hold a FEMA Professional Development Series certification and was Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for Orange County for approximately a year and half. During that time I performed Duties of Risk Management and also acted as the Emergency Management Coordinator while a replacement could be found. I have served my Country Honorably in the Air Force and I was given 2 Air Force Achievement medals and 1 Air Force Accommodation medal for meritorious service. I am currently employed by AAY Associates, as a Shift Supervisor at Cheniere LNG in Cameron Parish, La.

I have been married to my lovely wife Rose for 10 years. We have no children together; however we have seven daughters, one son and eight grandchildren between us, and five fur babies. I live in Vidor and attend First United Methodist Church here. I enjoy hunting and fishing whenever I get the chance. My wife and I love to travel and see the wonders that God has created.

One of my reasons for seeking election as Orange County Judge is to reverse the decline of economic growth in this county. With the stagnant growth in the county, there has been increased unemployment and loss of population as people go elsewhere to find jobs. By improving our infrastructure and lowering our taxes we can become more marketable to businesses seeking to relocate to an area that is more favorable for their growth.

Another reason for seeking elections is to try not to create more or greater tax burdens on the citizens.

If elected I will work for ALL the citizens of Orange County and will be their voice.

As George Bernard Shaw said: Progress is impossible without change and those who cannot

change their minds cannot change anything.

I’m asking for your support and thank you for considering me for this position.

Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions. My phone is (409) 790-1979 or you can e-mail me at elect.k.luce@gmail.com