Dave Rogers / For The Record

The Christmas season officially begins in Orangefield Saturday morning when the Cormier Museum presents “Christmas in Orangefield-Celebrating an #OFAMstrong Christmas.”

That’s two days after Thursday’s 61st annual Toy Coffee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two historic homes at 812 W. Pine Ave., and 806 W. Pine Ave.

Sunday, Dec. 10, a new Orange tradition begins when Santa Stops at the Depot, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Orange Depot.

Christmas in Orangefield, the seventh annual fundraiser for the museum, starts with a 10:30 a.m. parade around the schools.

The celebration continues inside the football stadium from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $2 for adults, $1 for school age children; parking is free.

There will be vendors for food, crafts, clothing, jewelry and Christmas decor. Activities for kids of all ages are planned.

Entertainment will be provided by Jivin’ Gene Bourgeois, Britt Godwin and choir concerts.

“A family of five can come for $30 and do everything they need to do,” said Windee Jenkins, parade coordinator.

Jenkins said she expected more than 30 entries in the parade, with the high school band, drill team and junior high choir among those preceding Santa Claus.

The Orangefield community and schools were hard-hit by Tropical Storm Harvey.

“The community’s still here. We’re not going anywhere,” Jenkins said. “We want people to know that as much as the town’s been through, we’re still going to be here for each other.”

Back in Orange Thursday, Loulan Guillot and David Byrd, of 812 W. Pine, will start the Toy Coffee tour of two homes decorated to the nines for Christmas, with the home of David and Kerri Clark 806 W. Pine, to follow.

Admission to the Toy Coffee is an unwrapped toy or cash donation to benefit the Salvation Army.

Santa Stops at the Depot gives area children a chance to get their photo taken sitting on Santa’s lap, for a nominal fee.

Model railroad trains will also be on display.