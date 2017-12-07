Middle School students at St. Mary Catholic School made scarves for a service project, under the supervision of Mrs. Christine Bonneaux. The scarves were brought to the St. Mary Church Soup Kitchen which takes place every Wednesday.

Each week students volunteer at the Soup Kitchen which is managed by Johnny and Glenda Lucia. The students always enjoy “feeding the hungry”. This week they were also able to “clothe the needy”.

Pictured are:

6th graders around the Jesse Tree with the scarves they made for a community service. They are bottom row (left to right) Kyden Lyon, Karson Guidry, Bella Tran, Kendall Phillips and Elizabeth Quintero. Top row Drake Thompson, Verick Rincon, Kolbe Hughes, Abby Broussard and Maddie Smith.

Students helping at the Soup Kitchen presenting scarves (left to right) Jessica Hughes, two clients, Jacob Gonzalez and C. J. LeBlanc (Jacob’s grandfather).