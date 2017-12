Members of St. Mary Catholic School’s Student Council and National Junior Honor Society visited the beautifully decorated homes on the Toy Coffee tour. Mrs. Angie Smith and Mrs. Freda Rast accompanied the students. As always, the students and sponsors brought gifts and really enjoyed the homes. Pictured seated are (left to right) Lily Riedel and Jessica Hughes. Standing are Aidan McAllister, Jacob Gonzalez, Peyton McKee, Kaleb Malin, Ethan Smith and Maggie Granger.

