Bridge City Chamber Christmas Parade Award Winners
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held its 9th Annual Christmas Light Parade Saturday, December 2nd on West Roundbunch Road. Moe Litton led out this year’s parade as the Grand Marshall. “This year’s parade had the most entries and was the best attended parade Bridge City has ever had. Participants came from all over Southeast Texas to take part in the fun and festive event”, said Lucy Fields, Parade Chairman. Each year, parade participants donate new unwrapped toys for the Bridge City/Orangefield Ministerial Alliance’s Christmas toy give-a-way to needy families. Last Friday, the Ministerial Alliance gave toys to over 400 needy children in the Bridge City/Orangefield area.
Parade Winners received their trophies on Tuesday, December 12th at the Chamber’s Networking Coffee held at Bridge City High School. Mayor David Rutledge began a new tradition this year of awarding a Mayor’s Trophy and $200 prize. Parade Marshall Moe Litton presented the trophies to the remaining parade winners.
Mayors Trophy & $200 prize – Tooter’s Posse
Best Overall – Orangefield Water Department
Vehicle – 1st Place – Jeepers4Jesus North America, Bottoms Up Jeepers, Low Key
Jeepers, and Southeast Texas Jeepers
2nd Place – Life Church Orange
3rd Place – Mayor David Rutledge & Family
Dance – 1st Place – Bridge City High School Strutters
2nd Place – Encore Dance Arts
3rd Place – The Next Level
Float – 1st Place – Cub Scout Pack 290
2nd Place – St. Henry Catholic Church Youth Ministry
3rd Place – Bridge City ISD Service Center
Ambulatory – 1st Place – War Horses
2nd Place – Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City
3rd Place – Boy Scout Troop 290 Flag Bearers
Pictured left to right: Mayor David Rutledge and Parade Marshall Moe Litton