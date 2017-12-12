The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held its 9th Annual Christmas Light Parade Saturday, December 2nd on West Roundbunch Road. Moe Litton led out this year’s parade as the Grand Marshall. “This year’s parade had the most entries and was the best attended parade Bridge City has ever had. Participants came from all over Southeast Texas to take part in the fun and festive event”, said Lucy Fields, Parade Chairman. Each year, parade participants donate new unwrapped toys for the Bridge City/Orangefield Ministerial Alliance’s Christmas toy give-a-way to needy families. Last Friday, the Ministerial Alliance gave toys to over 400 needy children in the Bridge City/Orangefield area.

Parade Winners received their trophies on Tuesday, December 12th at the Chamber’s Networking Coffee held at Bridge City High School. Mayor David Rutledge began a new tradition this year of awarding a Mayor’s Trophy and $200 prize. Parade Marshall Moe Litton presented the trophies to the remaining parade winners.

Mayors Trophy & $200 prize – Tooter’s Posse

Best Overall – Orangefield Water Department

Vehicle – 1st Place – Jeepers4Jesus North America, Bottoms Up Jeepers, Low Key

Jeepers, and Southeast Texas Jeepers

2nd Place – Life Church Orange

3rd Place – Mayor David Rutledge & Family

Dance – 1st Place – Bridge City High School Strutters

2nd Place – Encore Dance Arts

3rd Place – The Next Level

Float – 1st Place – Cub Scout Pack 290

2nd Place – St. Henry Catholic Church Youth Ministry

3rd Place – Bridge City ISD Service Center

Ambulatory – 1st Place – War Horses

2nd Place – Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City

3rd Place – Boy Scout Troop 290 Flag Bearers

Pictured left to right: Mayor David Rutledge and Parade Marshall Moe Litton