Orange County’s Blue Santa, Kevin Kelly, was there for the kids during the annual toy giveaway at the VFW last Saturday. A total of 366 boys and girls received Christmas presents – including 98 bicycles – from the program run by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. “My gratitude goes to the businesses and individuals in Orange County and also in Jefferson County that helped make this year such a success,” Sheriff Keith Merritt said. “This year was even more important knowing so many families lost so much during Hurricane Harvey.” (Photo by Janois Grizzaffi)

