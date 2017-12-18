The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce that Nathan Noyola, Superintendent of the City of Bridge City Parks and Recreation facilities, has been named November Employee of the Month. Nathan was presented his award, sponsored by Sabine River Ford, by Ambassador and Board Member Eric Andrus, Owner of COS Printing, at the December Networking Coffee hosted by Bridge City ISD. He received gifts and gift certificates from the following businesses: Sabine Federal Credit Union, Total Impressions, Dupuis Tire & Service Center, The Penny Record, Bridge City Dairy Queen, Mary Kelone of Barefoot Souls, The Classy Peacock, Neches Federal Credit Union, Complete Staffing, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, 5Point Credit Union, and Best Day Spa. Nathan has worked for the City of Bridge City for five years. He said, “I have really enjoyed working for the city and making sure community events and fundraisers run smoothly.” Nathan is married to Amberly and they have one son, Corbin who is 3 years old. Pictured left to right: Ella McKinney, Linda Noyola, Amberly Noyola, Corbin Noyola, Nathan Noyola, Eric Andrus, and Elyse Thibodeaux. Photo courtesy of Bridge City Chamber of Commerce

