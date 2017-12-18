Serving those in need! Since 1948 the Orange Lions Club has been distributing holiday food baskets! What began as a small service project has turned into a tradition with the club. This year the Orange Lions Club distributed 75 holiday food baskets. Food Basket Chairperson Lion Sandra Williams is shown kneeling in the middle of the picture and with her are all the other Orange Lions Club members and volunteers. Orange Lions Club – “Where there is a need, there is a Lion!”