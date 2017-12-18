(ORANGE, TX) The members of Trinity Baptist Church are preparing to present a Live Nativity for the community Sunday, December 17 and Monday, December 18, 2017 at 6:30 PM, rain or shine. The story of the birth of Christ will be presented by members of the congregation through scripture and song and is planned for outside on the front lawn of the church grounds, 1819 N. 16th Street, Orange, Texas. However, if forecasted rain poses serious threats to interrupt presentation plans, the program will be moved to inside the church’s worship center. The church’s hospitality team will offer cookies and hot cocoa for all to enjoy while attending the program that is less than one hour in duration, open to the public and free of charge.

For more information regarding the Live Nativity or Trinity Baptist Church visit trinityorange.com or follow the church’s Facebook page, at TBCOrangeTX.