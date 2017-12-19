Dudley James LeBlanc, Sr. (86) passed away surrounded by loved ones on Dec. 17, 2017. He was born August 2, 1931 in Port Arthur, TX. He served in the U.S. Army, and was a switchman at KCS Railroad for 35 years. Dudley married Jewel Padgett on January 29, 1954. They were married for 64 years. Dudley Sr. was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved to build and fix just about everything, and would go out of his way to make everyone happy. He was a very kind man who never met a stranger or a dessert he didn’t like. He faced life with a smile—one that will be greatly missed. Dudley is survived by his wife, Jewel LeBlanc; son, Dudley LeBlanc, Jr. and his wife, Kayla LeBlanc; daughter, Beverly LeBlanc; granddaughter, Danielle LeBlanc; and step-grandson, Ryan Iverson. Visitation will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the funeral will be on Thursday, December 21, 2017, at 10:00a.m. at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow the service at Memory Gardens in Nederland, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Helen’s Catholic Church Building Fund of Orangefield, TX. (409) 735-2200

