Entertainment Week of December 20th 2017
Courtesy photo
It’s a blast from the past as local rock band Forever Falls, featuring Danny Broussard of Beaumont, at left, and Adam Caillavet of Orange, reunite for the first time in six years this Saturday night, Dec. 23, at the Texas Ave. Tavern in Bridge City. Opening the show will be Angel Siren and The Teague Brothers. Admission is free for ages 21 and older.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
Enjoy the holiday season with family and friends at any one of the number of great live music events on tap this week and through the end of the year. Whether you are looking for rock, country, Cajun, or a little bit of everything, it will be easy to find over the next several days across the region.
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Perkins Road @ Blue Martini
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Lake Charles VFW Hall
Ryan Bourque @ Rikenjaks-LC
Cory Landry @ Rush Lounge
Matt Ash @ Tradewinds Tavern
David Joel @ The West
Thursday, Dec. 21
Jack Ingram @ Jefferson Theatre
David Joel @ Blue Martini
Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Johnny Jiminez @ Granger’s Gator Hog Saloon
Wayne Dylan @ Hamilton’s
Tim Burge @ Honky Tonk Texas
The Cadillacs @ Larry’s French Market
Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe @ The Lone Wolf
Britt Godwin and Co. @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Carl Richardson and Atlanta Janae @ Madison’s
Michael Krajicek @ Rikenjaks-LC
Brad Brinkley @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge
Jarvis Jacob and The Southern Gents @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Thomas Teague @ Tradewinds Tavern
Friday, Dec. 22
After Party @ Blue Martini
Kaiser Family Christmas @ Courville’s
Mike Zito Band with Scott McGill @ Dylan’s
Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie @ Gator Lounge
Knuckle Deep, SFN, Goliad, Tame Fury @ The Gig
JP Primeaux @ The Grill
The Jason Miller Band @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
The Ramblin’ Boys, Pretty Tuff @ The Logon Café
About Last Night @ The Lone Wolf
Thunderbird Rose @ The Lucky Longhorn Casino
Jericho Burley @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont
Nervous Rex @ Madison’s
Caylan Daughrity @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza and Pasta – Calder Ave.
Brittany Pfantz @ Rikenjaks-LC
Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Allison Collins @ Rush Lounge
Wayne Dylan @ Tia Juanita’s – Lumberton
Saturday, Dec. 23
Tracy Byrd @ Backyard Dance Hall
Lee Greenwood @ Golden Nugget Casino
After Party @ Blue Martini
Curse and the Cure @ Brick and Barley
Champagne Room @ Dylan’s
Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Wayne Toups @ Gator Lounge
The HFA’s @ The Gig
Aaron Williams @ The Grill
Bri Bagwell @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Howard Sonnier and Highway Lights @ Jay’s Melody Club
Cory Landry @ The L Bar
About Last Night @ The Lone Wolf
Cory Sellars @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Still Cruisin’ @ Mackenzie’s Pub
L.A. Roxx @ Madison’s
Morgan Mitcham @ Rikenjaks-LC
Pop Gun @ Rikenjaks South Street
JP Primeaux @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Allison Collins @ Rush Lounge
Terry and The Zydeco Bad Boys @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Ronnie Stallworth @ Suga’s
Alter Ego @ Tammy’s
Forever Falls, Angel Siren, The Teague Brothers Band @ Texas Ave. Tavern
The Scraps, Common Grey, The Disgustoids @ Texas Rose Saloon
Silas Feemster @ Thirsty’s
Wayne Dylan @ WineStyles
Sunday, Dec. 24
Corey Landry @ Blue Martini
Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Acoustic Pie, Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks-LC
Midnight Release @ Rush Lounge
Monday, Dec. 25
Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
David Joel @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Caleb Williams @ Dylan’s
Pug Johnson @ Madison’s
Orphan Annie @ Rush Lounge