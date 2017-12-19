Courtesy photo

It’s a blast from the past as local rock band Forever Falls, featuring Danny Broussard of Beaumont, at left, and Adam Caillavet of Orange, reunite for the first time in six years this Saturday night, Dec. 23, at the Texas Ave. Tavern in Bridge City. Opening the show will be Angel Siren and The Teague Brothers. Admission is free for ages 21 and older.

Entertainment for the week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

Enjoy the holiday season with family and friends at any one of the number of great live music events on tap this week and through the end of the year. Whether you are looking for rock, country, Cajun, or a little bit of everything, it will be easy to find over the next several days across the region.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Perkins Road @ Blue Martini

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Lake Charles VFW Hall

Ryan Bourque @ Rikenjaks-LC

Cory Landry @ Rush Lounge

Matt Ash @ Tradewinds Tavern

David Joel @ The West

Thursday, Dec. 21

Jack Ingram @ Jefferson Theatre

David Joel @ Blue Martini

Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Johnny Jiminez @ Granger’s Gator Hog Saloon

Wayne Dylan @ Hamilton’s

Tim Burge @ Honky Tonk Texas

The Cadillacs @ Larry’s French Market

Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe @ The Lone Wolf

Britt Godwin and Co. @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Carl Richardson and Atlanta Janae @ Madison’s

Michael Krajicek @ Rikenjaks-LC

Brad Brinkley @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Perkins Road @ Rush Lounge

Jarvis Jacob and The Southern Gents @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Thomas Teague @ Tradewinds Tavern

Friday, Dec. 22

After Party @ Blue Martini

Kaiser Family Christmas @ Courville’s

Mike Zito Band with Scott McGill @ Dylan’s

Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie @ Gator Lounge

Knuckle Deep, SFN, Goliad, Tame Fury @ The Gig

JP Primeaux @ The Grill

The Jason Miller Band @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

The Ramblin’ Boys, Pretty Tuff @ The Logon Café

About Last Night @ The Lone Wolf

Thunderbird Rose @ The Lucky Longhorn Casino

Jericho Burley @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

Nervous Rex @ Madison’s

Caylan Daughrity @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza and Pasta – Calder Ave.

Brittany Pfantz @ Rikenjaks-LC

Curse and the Cure @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Allison Collins @ Rush Lounge

Wayne Dylan @ Tia Juanita’s – Lumberton

Saturday, Dec. 23

Tracy Byrd @ Backyard Dance Hall

Lee Greenwood @ Golden Nugget Casino

After Party @ Blue Martini

Curse and the Cure @ Brick and Barley

Champagne Room @ Dylan’s

Amanda Walker @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Wayne Toups @ Gator Lounge

The HFA’s @ The Gig

Aaron Williams @ The Grill

Bri Bagwell @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Howard Sonnier and Highway Lights @ Jay’s Melody Club

Cory Landry @ The L Bar

About Last Night @ The Lone Wolf

Cory Sellars @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Still Cruisin’ @ Mackenzie’s Pub

L.A. Roxx @ Madison’s

Morgan Mitcham @ Rikenjaks-LC

Pop Gun @ Rikenjaks South Street

JP Primeaux @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Allison Collins @ Rush Lounge

Terry and The Zydeco Bad Boys @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Ronnie Stallworth @ Suga’s

Alter Ego @ Tammy’s

Forever Falls, Angel Siren, The Teague Brothers Band @ Texas Ave. Tavern

The Scraps, Common Grey, The Disgustoids @ Texas Rose Saloon

Silas Feemster @ Thirsty’s

Wayne Dylan @ WineStyles

Sunday, Dec. 24

Corey Landry @ Blue Martini

Bryan Trahan @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Acoustic Pie, Jay Ecker Jazz Quartet @ Rikenjaks-LC

Midnight Release @ Rush Lounge

Monday, Dec. 25

Stacy Bearden @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

David Joel @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Caleb Williams @ Dylan’s

Pug Johnson @ Madison’s

Orphan Annie @ Rush Lounge