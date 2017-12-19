KAZ’S KORNER

A good crowd of West Orange-Stark fans were anxiously waiting for the kickoff between the Mustangs and Wimberley for the right to reach the state championship game this weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. If there’s anything more annoying than the person in front of you jumping up and down like a Jack-in-the-Box at a football game, I just don’t know what it could be. But this senior citizen with a full beard dressed in stylish blue jeans and a Lumberjack shirt was the culprit that was really annoying me. I explained to him that our seats were really good and we could see everything that was happening on the field WITHOUT jumping up on every play. “I’ve heard so much about this team that hasn’t been defeated in three years and had to come see them for myself,” the man chuckled. As the game wore on, the man became more talkative. He admitted that he was at the game incognito and asked me if I would take a letter back to Orange with me and give it to Larry David. “I understand he has been representing me for a long time in your area,” he said very seriously. As we were walking out among the jubilant fans after our Mustangs beat Wimberley 30-21 the man leaned back toward me and said, “I can see why this team has won so many games. They do almost everything very well.” He disappeared in a flash and never told me not to peek at the letter I was supposed to deliver. This is what I sneaked a peek at:

WEST ORANGE-STARK HEAD FOOTBALL COACH CORNEL THOMPSON—His breakfast menu at the Waffle House on game day. It has worked at least 40 straight times.

HOUSTON ASTROS’ GENERAL MANAGER JEFF LUHNOW—A Special World Series Championship Ring to commemorate the crafty trades he made at this time last year. Without them there would be no rings for anyone.

NFL RULES COMMITTEE—A Diaper to remind them of some stupid rules that desperately need to be changed.

DALLAS COWBOYS—A Candle to represent the flicker of hope the Pokes have to make the playoffs as the final wild card.

ORANGE BRIDGE CLUB DIRECTOR ED RASMUSSEN—A Paul Revere Hat to wear every time he talks about his home state of Massachusetts. He’ll wear out that chapeau in no time flat.

TEXAS A&M NEW HEAD COACH JIMBO FISHER—A Trash Can he can use to throw out his prospector’s pick axe. He’s already found a gold mine at College Station.

SUNSET GROVE GOLFER CRAIG COUVILLION—A Taxi Sign to put on his golf cart and pick up his favorite passenger.

CLEVELAND BROWNS LOYAL FANS—Knowledge that they are supporting the first team in history to start consecutive seasons at 0-13.

NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER GOODELL—An Oversized Feedbag so he can continue to have the 32 owners seating out of his hand.

FORMER BAYLOR HEAD COACH ART BRILES—Lobbyists to convince the Incarnate Word Board of Directors to hire him as the school’s next football coach.

HOUSTON TEXANS STAR DEFENSIVE PLAYER J.J. WATT—A Halo to out around his head for the yeoman’s job he did raising $37 million for Houston Hurricane Harvey victims.

DEPARTED ORANGE RESIDENT JIM RODDA—A Golfing Partner willing to play 18 holes at the Sun City retirement community in Georgetown which has three difficult golf courses. It seems all of the “regulars” that play stop after nine holes probably because it takes almost three hours.

WEST ORANGE-STARK QUARTERBACK CHAKA WATSON—A New Record he would have set in the NFL with his 99-plus yard touchdown run he made against Wimberley Friday night in the state semifinal 30-21 victory. His run was a bit farther the record-setting jaunt by Dallas’ Tony Dorsett.

SUNSET GROVES’ KERRY LAMB—A Huge Hat Rack to hold the many hats he wears as Clubhouse Manager, Teaching Pro, Pro Shop Overseer and sometimes bartender and waiter.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS AND DALLAS COWBOYS—The Bizarro Award for the manner in which they won their respective games Sunday. After scoring an apparent touchdown in the final two minutes, the Pittsburgh touchdown was ruled an incomplete pass because of that stupid rule about the ball moving after he slams into the ground. Then instead of kicking a field goal that would have tied the game, the Steelers tried to score from five yards out and eight seconds left which was intercepted giving the Patriots an easy win. The Cowboys won when Oakland quarterback Derek Carr reached out for the pylon and fumbled into the end zone for a touchback giving the Cowboys the football and the win.

SUNSET GROVE MEMBER BOB HOOD—A Computer Program to help him find a bridge partner in San Antonio as good as the one he’s leaving next month. His partner must do that too.

ARIZONA CAESINALS RUNNING BACK ADRIAN PETERSON—A 2014 Calendar so he can turn back time and retire from the NFL when he would have and be a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. He’ll have a harder time after these last three unproductive seasons.

ALL NEWLY-CONTRACTED COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES—A High Wire to signify the fact they barely slipped under the wire before the new 20 per cent excise tax on annual salaries over $1 million goes into effect.

NEW YORK YANKEES—A Non-Electrical Powerhouse in the form of newly-acquired slugger Giancarlo Stanton and youthful Aaron Judge will provide opposing pitchers the fear of throwing gopher balls, but should boost their strikeout totals.

SUNSET GROVE GOLFER BOB HOEPNER—The Early Christmas Shopping Award that begins Jan. 1 when he starts looking for lost golf balls to present to his pals next Christmas.

KROGER PHARMACY MANAGER KYLEE RICHARD—The Bambino Award she will receive when her new bundle-of-joy daughter is born next summer.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS PETE CARROLL AND HOUSTON’S BILL O’BRIEN—The Football Reality Award for realizing that massive injuries usually result in lop-sided losses, which both of them had to endure Sunday.

SUNSET GROVE GOLFER KEN RUANE—The Alternate Route Award after all the golf carts were ruined at the country club during the recent flood, Ken merely got his pull-cart from storage and now walks while playing the course.

And a VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS to my e-mail readers Dick and Gail Kazmar, Bobbie, Dick and Joe Wechter, Don and Linda Bivens, Karen and Brian Smith, Earl Thomas, Brock and Glenna Bult, R.C. Slocum, Paul Groncki, Jim Rodda, Joey Robins, Bobbie Earle, Wayne and Kaye Morris and for anyone I may have missed, especially you, my loyal readers who have been with Kaz's Korner since its inception Sept. 12, 1966.