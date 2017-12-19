KAZ’S FEARLESS FORECAST

WEST ORANGE-STARK (13-0) over TEXARKANA PLEASANT GROVE (15-0)—3 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington —The Mustangs are playing for their fourth straight state championship and again are playing a team that got to this round undefeated. The Hawks were the winners over Graham 45-14while the Mustangs took care of Wimberley 30-21 last Friday. The ‘Stangs are gunning for their third straight state championship and 41st consecutive victory over a three-year span.

NEWTON (14-0) over GUNTER (15-0) 7 p.m. Thursday (tomorrow) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington—The Eagles continue to win big in the state playoffs, walloping Boling 56-28. Gunter also had an easy time last week, beating Canadian 56-27. This promises to be a great game.

CLASS 6A Div. I—Lake Travis (13-2) over Allen (15-0); Div II— Cy-Fair (14-0) over Waco Midway (15-0).

CLASS 5A Div. I—Manvel (14-0) over Highland Park (14-1); Div. II—Aledo (15-0) over College Station (13-2).

CLASS 4A Div I—Kennedale (14-1) over Carthage (15-0); Div II—West Orange-Stark (13-0) over Texarkana Pleasant Grove (15-0).

CLASS 3A Div. I—Brock (13-2) over Rockdale (12-3); Div. II—Newton (14-0) over Gunter (15-0).

CLASS 2A Div. I– Refugio (13-1) over Mart (14-1) Div. II—Tenana (15-0) over Muenster (15-0).

CLASS A (Six-Man) Div. I—Borden County (14-0) over Jonesboro (13-1)); Div. II—Strawn (14-0) over Balmorhea (13-0)—Both games to be played Wednesday (today).

BOWL GAMES

FRISCO BOWL—7 p.m. Today in Frisco, TX. (ESPN)—SMU (7-5) over Louisiana Tech (6-6).

GASPARILLA BOWL—7 p.m. Thursday in St. Petersburg, Fla. (ESPN)—Temple (6-6) over Florida International (8-4).

BAHAMAS BOWL—11:30 a.m. Friday in Nassau, Bahamas (ESPN)—Ohio (8-4) over UAB (8-4).

IDAHO POTATO BOWL—3 p.m. Friday in Boise Idaho (ESPN)—Wyoming (7-5) over Central Michigan (7-5).

BIRMINGHAM BOWL—11 a.m. Sat. in Birmingham, Ala. (ESPN)—South Florida (9-2) over Texas Tech 96-6).

ARMED FORCES BOWL—2:30 p.m. Sat. in Fort Worth, TX. (ESPN)—San Diego State (10-2) over Army (8-3).

DOLLAR GENERAL BOWL—6 p.m. Sat. in Mobile, Ala. (ESPN)—Toledo (11-2) over Appalachian State (8-4).

HAWAIIAN BOWL—7:30 p.m. Sunday in Honolulu (ESPN)—Houston (7-4) over Fresno State (9-4).

HEART OF DALLAS BOWL—12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dallas, TX. (ESPN)—Utah (6-6) over West Virginia (7-5).

QUICK LANE BOWL—4:15 p.m. Tuesday in Detroit, MI. (ESPN)—Duke (6-6) over Northern Illinois (8-4).

CACTUS BOWL—8 p.m. Tuesday in Phoenix, AZ. (ESPN)—Kansas State (7-5) over UCLA (6-6).

PRO PICKS—Baltimore over Indianapolis and Green Bay over Minnesota (both Thursday); Chicago over Cleveland, New Orleans over Atlanta, Denver over Washington, Carolina over Tampa Bay, Kansas City over Miami, LA Rams over Tennessee, LA Chargers over NY Jets, Detroit over Cincinnati, Buffalo over New England, Jacksonville over San Francisco, Arizona over NY Giants, Dallas over Seattle (all Sunday); Pittsburgh over Houston and Oakland over Philadelphia (both Monday).