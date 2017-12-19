Mrs. Rhonda Harmon’s PreK3 students were all dressed in costume rehearsing for St. Mary Catholic School Annual Christmas Program. The spectacular program depicted the real meaning of Christmas, the Birth of Jesus Christ. All students participated and contributed to the success of the program under the direction of Mr. Andrew Guidry, Music Teacher. Everyone was amazed at the talented singers, beautiful background art and realistic props.

PreK3 students pictured peeking into the manger are (left to right) Noah Broxson, Mayve Carlton, Rylan Howington, Simon Boehme, Karter Howington and Melany Andchondo.

Pictured in front of some of the amazing background artwork is Will Harris, camel. Standing behind him are (left to right) Karter Howington, Noah Broxson, Mayve Carlton, Melany Anchondo, Simon Boehme and Rylan Howington.