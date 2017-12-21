Albert Dana Gore, “Al” of Bridge City, TX, passed away at his home on Monday, December 18, 2017. He was a long time resident of Bridge City and served the community as an educator andcivic leader. His thirty-four year career in education included teaching chemistry and biology in Kountze, Port Arthur, and Bridge City Independent School Districts, serving as principal at Bridge CityJunior High, and as Assistant Superintendent in Bridge City Independent School District. As a respected civic leader, in 1973, he was elected chairman of the Charter Commission for the purpose of forming a new charter for Bridge City. This led to the incorporation of “The City ofBridge City”. He was a member of the Bridge City Rotary Club, and was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. In 1971, he was recognized by the Bridge CityChamber of Commerce as “Outstanding Citizen of the Year”. He was the eldest son of Earl Crockett and Maude Cole Gore. He was raised in Kirbyville, TX and attended public schools there. He later graduated from Sam Houston State Teachers Collegewith Bachelor of Science and Masters of Education degrees. He also served his country in the United States Army as a guided missile fire control crewman. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Bridge City, and following his retirement, he and his wife, Patricia, traveled and helped with building projects with the Volunteer Christian Builders. His many hobbies and interests included hunting, fishing, gardening, genealogical research, and custom designed jewelry. He is survived by his wife of sixty five years, Patricia Pyle Gore of Madisonville, TX; brother, William E. Gore and wife Helen of Redding, CT; daughter, Cheri Gore Yerkes and husband Mark ofHuntsville, TX; son, Gerry Gore and wife Leslie of Vicksburg, MS; four grandchildren: Keith Yerkes and wife Brandi of Leander, TX; Daena Yerkes Rowe and husband, Daniel of Belton, TX; WilliamTyler Gore and Hannah Elizabeth Gore of Vicksburg, MS. Survivors also include four precious great-grandchildren: Norah and Adam Rowe and Easton and Lincoln Yerkes. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 23, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Gerry Gore. Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Daniel Rowe, William Tyler Gore, Keith Yerkes, Mark Yerkes, William E. Gore, and Col. James Gustine, U.S. Army, Retired. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m.

About The Record Newspapers