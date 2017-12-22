Mary Joyce Guidry, 82, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on December 21, 2017, in Orange, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 23, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Greg Edwards. Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. Born in Kaplan, Louisiana, on March 2, 1935, she was the daughter of Milton Toups, Sr. and Rozita Bourque Toups. Joyce was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City. She was the owner of Joyce Guidry Realty in Bridge City for 30 years and retired in 1999 and was a director on the Orange County Board of Realtors for several years. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents.Joyce is survived by her loving husband, John Mahlan Guidry; children, Debbie Johansson and husband Alan, of Bridge City, DaWanna Landry and husband Todd, of Bridge City, Jackie Addison and husband Ricky, of Gonzales, LA, and Cassey Polk and husband Tommy, of Orangefield; grandchildren, Shane Hanks and wife Kim, Brett Johansson, Blain Polk and wife Courtney, Chad Hanks and wife Amy, Alana Addison, Brad Johansson and wife Amanda, Lance Polk and wife Taren, Amber Juneau and husband Dathan, Kayla Ellis and husband Jonny, Malari Landry, and Paeton Landry and wife Jasmin; 17 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Milton Toups, Jr. and Dorothy Sherman, both of Kaplan, LA. Serving as pallbearers will be Shane Hanks, Brett Johansson, Blain Polk, Chad Hanks, Brad Johansson, Lance Polk, and Paeton Landry. Honorary pallbearers are Alana Addison, Amber Juneau, and Kayla Ellis. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Kindred Hospice and all the caretakers for the love and care they provided.

