James Derrick McGlothlin surrendered to authorities and was booked into the Orange County Jail Friday, Dec. 22, after investigators secured a murder warrant for arrest of the 31-year-old from Vidor.

McGlothlin is accused of shooting and killing 51 year old Christopher Eric Sharpe inside McGlothlin’s residence after the two possibly had a disagreement this past Tuesday night, Dec. 19.

McGlothlin will be arraigned Saturday, when the judge will set a bond.