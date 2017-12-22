The streak is gone.

Texarkana Pleasant Grove won the Class 4A Division II state football championship Friday afternoon, ending a 40-game win streak for West Orange-Stark.

Pleasant Grove scored on back-to-back pick-sixes in the final 30 seconds to finish with a 41-21 win over the two-time defending state champions at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

WOS, which allowed only nine points per game in a 13-0 run to its fourth straight state championship game, trailed 21-6 at halftime and 28-6 in the fourth quarter.

But the Mustangs closed to within one score at 28-21 with 4:35 left.

T.J. Cole scored all three first-half touchdowns for Pleasant Grove, including a 75-yarder on the first play of the game.

Kavyn Cooper scored on a first-quarter run and Jarron Morris and Blake Robinson caught short touchdown passes from Chaka Watson in the final period to account for the Mustang scores.