Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Rob Copeland and The Outsiders are just one of many talented acts taking to the stages at numerous area music venues this Sunday night, New Year’s Eve, to ring in the New Year. Check out the listings below for a full slate of live music in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.

Entertainment for the week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

For most 2017 has been a year they hope to forget very soon, but, musicially, it has been one to remember with so many great events across the region. The year concludes this weekend and what a great weekend of music is in store. Make plans now for Sunday as 2018 arrives at the stroke of midnight, Monday.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

The Slags @ Blue Martini

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Danny Dillon @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont

Matt Ash @ Rikenjaks-LC

Orphan Annie @ Rush Lounge

Curse and the Cure @ The West

Thursday, Dec. 28

Gyth Rigdon @ Blue Martini

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s

Thunderbird Rose @ Honky Tonk Texas

Matt Ash @ La Cantina – PA

Daikaiju, We Were Wolves @ The Logon Cafe

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Lone Wolf

Curse and the Cure @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Britt Godwin and Co. @ Mackenzie’s Pub

Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks-LC

Thomas Teague @ The Rodair Roadhouse

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Friday, Dec. 29

38 Special @ Golden Nugget Casino

The Mocking Birds @ Blue Martini

Thomas Teague @ Dylan’s

Britt Godwin and Co. @ Gator Lounge

John Guidroz @ The Grill

Dustin Sonnier @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Roger Creager’s Party Sing Along “Piano Bar” @ Jefferson Theatre

Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar

The Fanatics, Jerry Mullin @ The Logon Cafe

Chris Jacko @ The Lone Wolf

Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza and Pasta – Calder Ave.

JP Primeaux @ Rikenjaks-LC

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Sombrero Mexican Grill

The Undrai Fizer Project @ Suga’s

Jericho Burley @ Thirsty’s

Saturday, Dec. 30

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ 770 Club – Raywood

Flamethrowers @ Blue Martini

The Pegwinders @ The Capri Club

Kevin Fowler @ Dixie Dancehall

Phillip Glyn Band @ Dylan’s

Chester Daigle and Grace Smitherman @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Britt Godwin and Co. @ Gator Lounge

Blake Sticker @ The Grill

Danny Dillon Band @ Honky Tonk Texas

Brad Brinkley Band @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar

The Kadillacs @ The Lone Wolf

Alex Rozell @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County

Twisted Throttle @ Madison’s

Trevor Batson and Ryan Gist @ Neches Brewing Company

Carl Richardson @ Rikenjaks-LC

Crossroads @ Rikenjaks South Street

Matt Ash @ The Rodair Roadhouse

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Step Rideau @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Theresa Grayson @ Suga’s

Joe Mendoza @ Tammy’s

Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Texas Ave. Tavern

We Are Wombat, The Disgustoids, Ft. Stan, Maxifads, The Real McCoys @ Texas Rose Saloon

Sunday, Dec. 31

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ 770 Club

Flamethrowers @ Blue Martini

My Beautiful Disaster @ The Capri Club

Chester Daigle and Grace Smitherman @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

Prime Time Band @ Gator Lounge

Leroy Thomas @ Granger’s Gator Hog Saloon

Honky Tonk Special @ Honky Tonk Texas

Band Camp @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

The Cadillacs @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Bag of Donuts @ The Lone Wolf

Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Madison’s

The Decibels @ Mary’s Lounge

Gerard Delafose and The Zydeco Gators, Mason Trail and Zydeco Rhythm @ Mz Wanda’s Karaoke – LC

Curse and the Cure @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Bluesiana Red @ Rikenjaks – LC

The Fuse @ Rush Lounge

Jeremy Benoit @ Suga’s

Blake Sticker and Friends @ Thirsty’s