Entertainment Week of December 27 2017
Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.
Rob Copeland and The Outsiders are just one of many talented acts taking to the stages at numerous area music venues this Sunday night, New Year’s Eve, to ring in the New Year. Check out the listings below for a full slate of live music in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
For most 2017 has been a year they hope to forget very soon, but, musicially, it has been one to remember with so many great events across the region. The year concludes this weekend and what a great weekend of music is in store. Make plans now for Sunday as 2018 arrives at the stroke of midnight, Monday.
Wednesday, Dec. 27
The Slags @ Blue Martini
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Danny Dillon @ Luke’s Icehouse Beaumont
Matt Ash @ Rikenjaks-LC
Orphan Annie @ Rush Lounge
Curse and the Cure @ The West
Thursday, Dec. 28
Gyth Rigdon @ Blue Martini
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s
Thunderbird Rose @ Honky Tonk Texas
Matt Ash @ La Cantina – PA
Daikaiju, We Were Wolves @ The Logon Cafe
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Lone Wolf
Curse and the Cure @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Britt Godwin and Co. @ Mackenzie’s Pub
Kris Harper @ Rikenjaks-LC
Thomas Teague @ The Rodair Roadhouse
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Friday, Dec. 29
38 Special @ Golden Nugget Casino
The Mocking Birds @ Blue Martini
Thomas Teague @ Dylan’s
Britt Godwin and Co. @ Gator Lounge
John Guidroz @ The Grill
Dustin Sonnier @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Roger Creager’s Party Sing Along “Piano Bar” @ Jefferson Theatre
Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar
The Fanatics, Jerry Mullin @ The Logon Cafe
Chris Jacko @ The Lone Wolf
Wayne Cook @ New York Pizza and Pasta – Calder Ave.
JP Primeaux @ Rikenjaks-LC
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Sombrero Mexican Grill
The Undrai Fizer Project @ Suga’s
Jericho Burley @ Thirsty’s
Saturday, Dec. 30
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ 770 Club – Raywood
Flamethrowers @ Blue Martini
The Pegwinders @ The Capri Club
Kevin Fowler @ Dixie Dancehall
Phillip Glyn Band @ Dylan’s
Chester Daigle and Grace Smitherman @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Britt Godwin and Co. @ Gator Lounge
Blake Sticker @ The Grill
Danny Dillon Band @ Honky Tonk Texas
Brad Brinkley Band @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Michael Krajicek @ The L Bar
The Kadillacs @ The Lone Wolf
Alex Rozell @ Luke’s Icehouse Mid-County
Twisted Throttle @ Madison’s
Trevor Batson and Ryan Gist @ Neches Brewing Company
Carl Richardson @ Rikenjaks-LC
Crossroads @ Rikenjaks South Street
Matt Ash @ The Rodair Roadhouse
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Step Rideau @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Theresa Grayson @ Suga’s
Joe Mendoza @ Tammy’s
Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Texas Ave. Tavern
We Are Wombat, The Disgustoids, Ft. Stan, Maxifads, The Real McCoys @ Texas Rose Saloon
Sunday, Dec. 31
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ 770 Club
Flamethrowers @ Blue Martini
My Beautiful Disaster @ The Capri Club
Chester Daigle and Grace Smitherman @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
Prime Time Band @ Gator Lounge
Leroy Thomas @ Granger’s Gator Hog Saloon
Honky Tonk Special @ Honky Tonk Texas
Band Camp @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
The Cadillacs @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Bag of Donuts @ The Lone Wolf
Rob Copeland and The Outsiders @ Madison’s
The Decibels @ Mary’s Lounge
Gerard Delafose and The Zydeco Gators, Mason Trail and Zydeco Rhythm @ Mz Wanda’s Karaoke – LC
Curse and the Cure @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Bluesiana Red @ Rikenjaks – LC
The Fuse @ Rush Lounge
Jeremy Benoit @ Suga’s
Blake Sticker and Friends @ Thirsty’s