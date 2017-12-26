Graveside Services for Gloria Walles Chandler age 75 years .Will be Sunday December 31,2017 at 1pm at the Mary Williams Cemetery Oilla Community with 2 of her nephews. Sarge Cotton & Mark Scales presiding. She died on Tuesday December 13,2017 at Memorial Hermann Hospital of Houston Texas, due to complications of heart bypass surgery. She was born on Sunday April 26,1942 to Trave Walles & Birdie(Linscomb) Walles, On Wednesday May 25,1960 she married James E. Chandler who proceeded her in 2014. She was also proceeded by 1 nephew Ricky Sanders; 1 niece Kathy Wilson Nichols; 1 brother n law James Sanders; her parents Trave & Birdie Walles. The Chandler/Walles family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to her niece Debbie & Curtis(Sanders) Bynum & son Brandon for taking care of her after Hurricane Harvey. She is survived by 1 sister Dolores Sanders,2 brothers Weldon Walles & Wilford Walles & wife Beverly, sister in laws Betty Horn Chandler & Cherry Chandler Scales & Husband Royce, numerous nephews,nieces,great nephews, great nieces.

