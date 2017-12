Bowl Games This Week

Independence Bowl—12:30 p.m. Today at Shreveport, La. (ESPN)—Florida State (6-6) over Southern Miss (8-4).

Pinstripe Bowl—4:15 p.m. Today at New York City (ESPN)—Iowa (7-5 over Boston College (7-5).

Foster Farms Bowl—7:30 p.m. Today at Santa Clara, CA. (Fox)—Arizona (7-5) over Purdue (6-6).

Texas Bowl—8 p.m. Today at NRG Stadium in Houston, (ESPN)—Missouri (7-5) over Texas (6-6).

Military Bowl 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Annapolis (ESPN)—Virginia (6-6) over Navy (6-6).

Camping World Bowl 4:15 p.m. Thursday (ESPN)—Oklahoma State (9-3) over Virginia Tech (9-3).

Alamo Bowl—8 p.m. Thurs. at San Antonio, TX. (ESPN)—TCU (10-3) over Stanford (9-4).

Holiday Bowl 8 p.m. Thursday at San Diego (Fox)—Michigan State (9-3) over Washington State (9-3).

Belk Bowl Noon Friday at Charlotte, N.C. (ESPN)—Texas A&M (7-5) over Wake Forest (7-5).

Sun Bowl—2 p.m. Fri. at El Paso, TX. (CBS)— North Carolina State (8-4) over Arizona State (7-5).

Music City Bowl 3:30 p.m. Fri. at Nashville, TN. (ESPN)—Northwestern (9-3) over Kentucky (7-5).

Arizona Bowl—4:30 p.m. Fri. at Tucson AZ. (CBBS)—Utah State (6-6) over New Mexico State (6-6).

Cotton Bowl 7:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington (ESPN)—Ohio State (11-2) over Southern Cal (11-2).

TaxSlayer Bowl 11 a.m. Sat. at Jacksonville, Fla. (ESPN)—Ole Moss (8-4) over Louisville (8-4).

Liberty Bowl 11:30 a.m. Sat. at Memphis, TN. (ESPN)—Memphis (10-2) over Iowa State (7-5).

Fiesta Bowl 3 p.m. Sat. at Glendale AZ. (ESPN)—Penn State 10-2) over Washington (10-2).

Orange Bowl—7 p.m. Fri. at Miami Gardens Fla. (ESPN)—Wisconsin (12-1) over Miami (10-2).

Outback Bowl 11 a.m. Monday at Tampa, Fla. (ESPN)—Michigan (8-4) over South Carolina (8-4).

Peach Bowl 11:30 a.m. Monday at Atlanta (ESPN)—Auburn (10-3) over Central Florida (10-2).

Citrus Bowl—Noon Monday at Orlando, Fla. (ABC)—LSU (9-3) over Notre Dame (9-3)

Rose Bowl CFP Semifinal—4:10 p.m. Mon. at Pasadena, CA. (ESPN)—Oklahoma (12-1) over Georgia (12-1).

Sugar Bowl CFP Semifinal—7:45 p.m. Mon. at New Orleans, La. (ESPN)—Clemson (12-1) over Alabama (11-1).

PRO PICKS—Houston over Indianapolis, Washington over NY Giants,

New England over NY Jets, Carolina over Atlanta, Pittsburgh over Cleveland, Detroit

over Green Bay, Dallas over Philadelphia, Minnesota over Chicago, Buffalo over Miami,

Jacksonville over Tennessee, Baltimore over Cincinnati, New Orleans over Tampa Bay,

LA Chargers over Oakland, LA Rams over San Francisco, Seattle over Arizona, Denver over Kansas City (all Sunday).