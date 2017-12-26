Larry Milton Harris, of West Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2017, in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 28, 2017, at Drake Memorial Presbyterian Church in Orange. Officiating will be Kevin Trinkle. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Orange, Texas, on June 17, 1941, he was the son of Louis and Carrie Mae (Depwe) Harris. Larry proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 -1969. He worked as a Burner at American Bridge and later at U.S. Intec where he became a foreman. He was a member of Drake Memorial Presbyterian Church. Working in his yard, feeding his squirrels, his bird PJ, Molly his dog and his Dallas Cowboys meant so much to him. One of his most loved past times is playing “Santa” on Westbury for the thousands of cars that passed annually, handing out candy canes to children in every car, no matter your age “you’re always a kid at Christmas time” he’d tell them. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Carrie Mae Harris; son, Kenny Milton Harris; sister, Carolyn Conrad; brother-in-law, Tommy Conrad; and father-in-law, Leonard Loeve. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Lois Ann Harris; sons, Jeff Veitch, Jr and wife Jodi, Donnie Veitch and wife Jennifer, Jimmy Veitch and wife Lesa, and Randy Veitch and wife Leslie, all of West Orange; grandchildren, Jennifer Merren, Kayla Campbell, Kimberlee Todd, Terry Veitch, Kendal Veitch, Paige Harris, Justin Veitch, Haylee Veitch, Brennen Harris, Shelby Veitch and Hunter Veitch; along with 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Brenda Rost of Groves; and mother-in-law, Lucy Loeve of West Orange; and numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Pat Cook, Raymond Gilbeaux, Ronnie Romero, Terry Veitch, Kendal Veitch and Justin Veitch. Honorary pallbearers will be Sambo James, Ricky Gilbeaux, Willie Gentry, Terry Clark and John Premeaux. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Drake Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4647 N. 16th St., Orange, Texas 77632.

About The Record Newspapers