Nina Belle Harris was born March 1, 1929 in Glenmora, Louisiana to parents, Mayo and Amanda Cloud Henderson. The family moved to Orange, Texas when she was a teenager. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings: Kurth Henderson, Ruby Martin, Joe Haner, Creal Henderson, Earl Henderson, Pearl Hunt Rigby and R.L. Henderson. She is survived by a daughter, Shirley Goetze and her husband, Roger. She has three grandchildren, Brian Gibson, Scott Gibson, and Christine and husband Zach Petty. Zachary Gibson is her great-grandson. She has numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank The Willows of Kilgore and Hospice Connection. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A Celebration of her life will be held Thursday, December 28, at Cove Baptist Church in Orange at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. prior to the service under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Reverend Jeff Bell will officiate. Burial will follow in Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery.

