John David Raughton, Sr., 68, of Gist, Texas, passed away on December 22, 2017, at his home. A cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Century, Florida, on October 31, 1949, he was the son of Loyce Dallas “L.D” Raughton, Sr. and Mattie Lou (Braxton) Raughton. John worked for West Orange Stark Schools for 19 years. He enjoyed watching Westerns, wood-working, gardening and taking his grandkids to the bus stop. Family was the most important thing in his life, especially his grandkids. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, L.D. Raughton, Sr.; son, John David Raughton, Jr.; granddaughter, Christina Folsom; brothers, Bobby Lynn Raughton and Jimmie Braxton. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mae Ellen (Mosley) Raughton; mother, Mattie Lou Raughton Presley; daughter, Jeanie Darline Raughton Folsom and husband Alfred of Gist; sons, Job Daniel Raughton and fiancé Angie Jones of Mauriceville and Shon Dallas Raughton, Sr. and wife Terra of Gist; daughter-in-law, Pam (Wells) Raughton of Orangefield; grandchildren, Matthew James Raughton and wife Kelly, Henry Wells, Jennifer (Wells) Lucio, Jeremy Scott Raughton and wife Sydney, Nathen Leon Folsom, Jessie Dawn Raughton, Jonathan David Raughton, Jamie DeAnn Raughton, Julie Danielle Raughton, Aiden Wayne Williamson, Valerie Lynn Campell, Madison Danielle Raughton and Shon Dallas Raughton, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Kaedance DeAnn Ray Raughton and Wyatt George Alfred Raughton; and brothers, Charles Edward Raughton and wife Frances and L.D. Raughton, Jr.

