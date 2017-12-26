Roger Brister, 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 21, 2017, in Orange.Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Tommy Anthony of McDonald Memorial Baptist Church in Orange. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery.Visitation will be at 12 p.m., Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.Born in Orange, Texas, on April 30, 1941, he was the son of John Nelon Brister and Vera Belle (Hamerly) Brister. Roger was a longtime member of McDonald Memorial Baptist Church and served in United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a retired machinist from Chevron in Orange. Roger adored his grandchildren and always carried their pictures with him, eager to show them off to everyone. They knew they were the joy of his life. He was an avid hunter and loved wood working, his favorite project being his lake house. There wasn’t anything that Roger couldn’t make or do. He was very creative and his family will dearly miss his ingenuity and unique sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Vera Brister; and his son John Brister.He is survived by his loving wife, Sherilyn L. Brister; daughter, Susan Broussard and husband Kent of Splendora; daughter-in-law, Bobbie Brister of West Orange; grandchildren, Ty Broussard, Taryn Broussard and Gracilyn Brister; and sister, Gloria Swift and husband Tom of Liberty.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kent Broussard, Ty Broussard, Steve Crumpler, Mike Crumpler, Jeff Fisette, Cody Fisette and Jacob Martin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to McDonald Memorial Baptist Church, 104 Broad Street, Orange, Texas 77630.