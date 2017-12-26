Sam L. Street, 85, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 21, 2017, in Magnolia, Texas. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Lynn Ashcraft. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Petrolia, Texas, on September 8, 1932, he was the son of Sam Lige Street, Sr. and Edith (Bowden) Street. Sam was a member of North Orange Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Sam retired from DuPont Sabine River Works after 35 years of employment. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Edith Street; brothers, W.K. Street and Melvin Street; and sisters, Mildred Smith, Darlene Holcomb, Lois Fancher, Mary Vincent, Myrtice Moore and Marjorie McClure. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Street; son, Kenneth D. Street and wife Pam of Diboll; daughter Kathryn Halfacre and husband Glenn of Magnolia; grandchildren, Matthew Halfacre and wife Celia of Lake Hills, Adam Halfacre and wife Christina of Kansas City, Kansas, Philip Halfacre and wife Tana Goldwire of Orange, and Bradley Street of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Christopher Street, Arlo Halfacre and Sabra Halfacre; and brother Buddy Ralph Street and wife Maureen of Orange. Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Halfacre, Adam Halfacre, Philip Halfacre, Bradley Street and Glenn Halfacre.

About The Record Newspapers