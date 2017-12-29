James Pat Sheppard, of Mauriceville, TX, passed away on December 26, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ben and Jesse Lee West; his mother, Eunice West; his father, J.P. Sheppard; and his brother, Buddy Sheppard.

James was lovingly raised by his grandparents in Crichton Community, AL.

James is survived by his wife, Mary Caroline Sheppard; his children, Terry (Richard) Green, Thondie (Jerry) Soutullo, Tammy (Donnie Wayne) Soutullo, Pat (Tonya) Sheppard, Mark (Anne) Sheppard, Tracie (Wesley) McDuffie, Robbie (Rachel) Sheppard, Mel Jordan, Tracy (Robert) Fulton, and Lucinda (R.C.) Young; his sister, JoAnn Harris; 28 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; his special coffee buddy, Travis Soutullo; his life-long best friend William Welborn; and a host of family, friends, and loved ones.

Pallbearers for Mr. Sheppard’s services will be Dewayne Soutullo, T.J. Mathis, Timothy Mathis, Joseph Green, Spud Sheppard, Hunter Sheppard, Shawn Owens Jr., and Turtle McDuffie. Honorary pallbearers are Rick Green and Braxton McDuffie. Singers for the service will include granddaughter Carol Ann Soutullo, grandson Rick Green, and great-nephew Jeremy Wheeler.

A wake will be held on Friday, December 29th at 5pm from Kenmar Family Funeral Home until 8pm. A visitation will precede funeral services on Saturday, December 30th at 10am until the service time at 11am. All services will be held at Kenmar Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Springhill Memorial Gardens on Pierce Rd. off of Airport Blvd. following the funeral services. Bro. Glenn Barnhill will preach the services.