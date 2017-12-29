Tina Sue Faul, 53, of Orange, Texas, passed away on December 25, 2017, in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, December 30, 2017, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Flipper Doolittle, of Outlaw Bible Church. Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Born in Orange, Texas, on April 24, 1964, she was the daughter of Joe and Eunice Faul. Tina was a down to earth, free spirited woman who enjoyed crawfish boils, gumbo cooking, crabbing, and going to the beach. She loved the Texans as much as she hated the Cowboys, was obsessed with Bob Segar, thought tattoos were meaningful, never judged anyone, and would give her very last dollar if it would help someone out. She was very loyal and dedicated to her family and friends, loved everyone she met, and left memories anywhere she went. Tina was a true blue coonass full of the love of Jesus. She will be deeply missed by everyone who had the chance to know and love her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Eunice Faul; and her loving husband, Robert Mountcastle. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Estay Weaver, Shannon Estay, and Edward Estay; siblings, LoRita Cooper, Robert McFerrin, Judy Long Bohler, and Jaylyn Feldman; God-daughter, Amanda Rogers; and many nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Glenn Jeter, Frank Carpenter, JC “Pops” Richmond, Rory Gross, Tim Lott, and Robert McFerrin.

