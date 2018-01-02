Courtesy photo

Country music star and Orange County-native Clay Walker will perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6, inside the Event Center of Delta Downs Casino in Vinton, La. Tickets start at $50 each and can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets, including www.Ticketmaster.com, and the Delta Downs Casino box office.

Entertainment for the week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

A new year has arrived and that means plenty of great entertainment opportunities abound across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana for those brave enough to venture out into the cold.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Morgan Mitcham @ The West

Thursday, Jan. 4

Wayne Dylan @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Friday, Jan. 5

Brian McKnight @ Golden Nugget Casino

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Larry’s French Market

Curse and the Cure @ Madison’s

Paige Price and Ryan Carroll @ Neches Brewing Company

Wayne Dylan @ The Neches River Wheelhouse

Reagan Woodside @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Saturday, Jan. 6

Clay Walker @ Delta Downs Event Center

Village People @ Golden Nugget Casino

Honky Tonk Special @ Brick and Barley

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Charlie’s Bar and Grill

Street Side Jazz Band @ Crying Eagle Brewing

Angel Siren, Knuckle Deep, Arn Mait’n @ Dylan’s

Dustin Sonnier @ Honky Tonk Texas

The Ruxpins, Ego Deaf @ Madison’s

The Tyler Dudley Trio @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Knotch @ Tammy’s

The Larry Tillery Blues Band @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Bryan Fontenot and the Tonky Honkers @ Wayne and Layne’s

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Pug Johnson @ Madison’s