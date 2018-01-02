Entertainment Week of January 3rd
Country music star and Orange County-native Clay Walker will perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6, inside the Event Center of Delta Downs Casino in Vinton, La. Tickets start at $50 each and can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets, including www.Ticketmaster.com, and the Delta Downs Casino box office.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
A new year has arrived and that means plenty of great entertainment opportunities abound across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana for those brave enough to venture out into the cold.
Wednesday, Jan. 3
Morgan Mitcham @ The West
Thursday, Jan. 4
Wayne Dylan @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Friday, Jan. 5
Brian McKnight @ Golden Nugget Casino
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Larry’s French Market
Curse and the Cure @ Madison’s
Paige Price and Ryan Carroll @ Neches Brewing Company
Wayne Dylan @ The Neches River Wheelhouse
Reagan Woodside @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Saturday, Jan. 6
Clay Walker @ Delta Downs Event Center
Village People @ Golden Nugget Casino
Honky Tonk Special @ Brick and Barley
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Charlie’s Bar and Grill
Street Side Jazz Band @ Crying Eagle Brewing
Angel Siren, Knuckle Deep, Arn Mait’n @ Dylan’s
Dustin Sonnier @ Honky Tonk Texas
The Ruxpins, Ego Deaf @ Madison’s
The Tyler Dudley Trio @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Knotch @ Tammy’s
The Larry Tillery Blues Band @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Bryan Fontenot and the Tonky Honkers @ Wayne and Layne’s
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Pug Johnson @ Madison’s