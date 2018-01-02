Thanks to the generous donation of Matrix Marketing Corporation of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Orange Lions Club has been gifted 0.9615 acre of land adjacent to the Lions Club Barn on Front Avenue. This would not have been possible except for the hard work of Orange Lion Club member John Backer. After Hurricane Harvey, the current club house was destroyed by the storm and there was a real need for more property to build a proper Lions Den Club House and general meeting hall. Because of the efforts of Lion John Backer, the Orange Lions Club sent a letter to Matrix Marketing inquiring about the opportunity to either purchase the property or to see if they would be interested in gifting the property to the club? Matrix Marketing was thrilled to help out the Orange Lions Club and they generously gifted the property to the club. Pictured are Lion John Backer, Orange Lions Club and Stephanie Blanda of the Orange County Clerks Office.

About The Record Newspapers