Visitation and Rosary for Marie “Irene” Breaux Spencer, 91, of Nacogdoches, was held on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Laird Funeral Home in Nacogdoches with Father Joseph Lourdusamy, Celebrant. A visitation was also held on Monday, January 8, 2018 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Graveside services were held at St. Mary Magdeline Cemetery and Mausoleum in Abbeville, Louisiana on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. Marie “Irene” Spencer died on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, in Nacogdoches, Texas. She was born on March 7, 1926 in Abbeville, Louisiana the daughter of Albert Breaux and Laurence Primeaux Breaux. She met and married seismograph worker, John Spencer in 1948. They followed the jobs as John worked as a roughneck in the oilfield and Irene made a home for him and their firstborn child, Michael. They moved to Groves, Texas where they had their second child, Cathy, to be followed four years later by son, Jack. They moved to Bridge City to provide a better home for their little family, where Irene gave birth to Nathan. She became a successful business owner, selling Avon for many years. As her first child graduated, Irene started her second business by opening Irene’s Bake Shop. She had many years of success with the business in both cake decorating and various bakery items, including her locally famous cinnamon rolls. Irene retired from the bakery, and she and her husband, John, traveled to every state in America. They shared many trips with their grandchildren. Her love of family was evident in all she did. After Hurricane Ike destroyed their family home, they moved to Nacogdoches to be closer to their daughter. Irene and John became members of the Moral Catholic Church community. She is survived by her children, Mike Spencer and wife Sylvia, Cathy Hornbuckle and husband, Jim, Jack Spencer and wife Chrissy, Nathan Spencer and wife Karen; grandchildren, Ryan Drago, Dillon Spencer, Nathan Spencer, Jr., Dutch Schultz, Jack Hornbuckle, Wade Spencer, Mercedes Strain, Michelle Spencer, Kaitlyn Walker, and Lauren Walker; and 8 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, John Spencer; parents, and brother, Preston Albert Breaux. To convey condolences or sign an online register please visit www.lairdfh.net

