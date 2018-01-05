Paul James White, 82, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 2, 2018, in Austin, Texas.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City, Texas. Officiating will be Mr. Jeremy Fletcher. Burial will follow the service at Antioch Cemetery in Buna, Texas. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Born in Groves, Texas, on September 9, 1935, he was the son of Jasper White and Agnes Abshire White. Paul worked as an operation supervisor at Texas Chemical. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Agnes White; and his loving wife, Nelda White. He is survived by his children, Rodney Paul White and wife Libby, of Beaumont, James Keith White and wife Trudy, of Bridge City, and Bryan White and wife Elois, of Cedar Park; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Quida Keel and husband Earl, Wayne White and wife Thelma, Luther White and wife Cheryl, Bonnie White and Mark White.Serving as pallbearers will be Logan White, Jordan White, Jared White, Garrett White, Jeremy Fletcher, and Bryan White.

About The Record Newspapers