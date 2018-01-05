Regina Ann Burch, age 57, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 29, 2017, at Southeast Texas Medical Center in Port Arthur, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements were made under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home. A Memorial Service to honor Regina’s life will be held on January 2, 2018 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Orange, Texas. Regina was born on Monday, October 17, 1960, in Jacksonville, Florida to Patricia (Miller) and Robert Thibodeau. In 1981, Regina and her sons moved to Orange, Texas. Regina quickly found a church to become part of and it was there that Regina found the love of her life when she met Jim Burch. They were married August 29, 1985 and spent 32 blissful years together. Within those 32 years, Regina and Jim had two sons together, Anthony and Jeremy. Along with Regina’s other two sons, Steven and Richard, whom Jim treated just like his own, the family was very blessed and happy. Jim and Regina always wanted to be around one another, so Jim even stopped taking out of town jobs to be closer to his wife and family. Regina had a beautiful relationship with the Lord that she loved to tell others about. She would speak about the word of God to others in hopes that they too would find peace, comfort and understanding in his words and promises. She prayed for everyone and especially her loved ones. Regina was often referred to by her family and friends as one of the sweetest, caring and most kind people in the country. Her family knew that her strong relationship with and love for the Lord would one day help lead her to meet her Jesus. Regina was of the Methodist religion and was a proud member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Orange, Texas. Regina is preceded in death by her mother, Particia (Miller) Thibodeau and daughter, Wendy Bowers. Regina is survived by her husband of 33 years, Jim Burch; father, Robert “Bob” Thibodeau; sons, Steven Bowers, Richard Bowers, Anthony Burch and Jeremy Burch; brother, James Thibodeau; sisters, Angie Thibodeau Cea and Jean Thibodeau; grandchildren, Windi Bowers, Charles Bowers, Hayden Bowers, Stormie Bowers, Decatur Bowers, Ryan Aguillard, Carter Porche, Lizzie Bowers, Stephanie Bowers, Astra Burch and RJ Bowers, Jr., as well as many wonderful friends.

