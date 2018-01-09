Beth Ann Windham, 78, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 6, 2018, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, at First United Methodist Church in Orange with Reverend John Warren officiating. A private burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on September 11, 1939, she was the daughter of John Revelle Everett and Mary Elizabeth “Bettye” (Herndon) Everett. Beth Ann worked as a bookkeeper for Orange County having worked in the Child Welfare Department and the Adult Probation Department. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was also a member of the Orange Service League. Beth Ann loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by those who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Revelle and Bettye Everett.Those left to cherish her memory include her husband; Jerry A. Windham, of Orange; children, Julie Ayala and husband Kenneth, of Beaumont; Jimmy Windham and wife DeeDee, of Orange; and Wendi McCarver and husband Randall, of Pinehurst, NC. Her grandchildren who knew her best as Nana include Elizabeth Shakour and husband Derek, of Katy; Lauryn Franks and husband Colin, of Orange; Lyndsey Windham, of Orange; Kelsey Sanders and husband Chris, of Ft. Stewart, GA; and Katey McCarver, of Greenville, NC. Nana’s great-grandchildren are Avery and Annelise Shakour and Beau Sanders. She is also survived by her brother, Rodney “Buzzy” Revelle Everett and wife Tucy, of Henderson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at PO Box 16558 Lake Charles, LA 70616 or to First United Methodist Church at 502 N. 6th St. Orange, TX 77630.

