Cynthia “Cindy” Muriel Cain, 74, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 4, 2018, in Houston, Texas.Born in Louisville, Kentucky on January 23, 1943, she was the daughter of Glenn Miles and Alma Fay (Brockman) Theivagt and step father Sherwood Theivagt. She graduated from Beardstown High School Class of 1961. Cindy worked for the United States Postal Service in Bluff Springs, Illinois for over 20 years after retiring in 2002, she and her husband moved to Texas to be closer to grandchildren and was a faithful member of First Christian Church in Orangefield, Texas. She volunteered her time at the Bridge City/Orangefield Ministerial Alliance as a Client Interviewer. She loved to watch the birds and was always there to take in any stray animal and take care of them. She was an intelligent woman who enjoyed spending her time reading, doing crossword puzzles, and watching television shows, especially Jeopardy. She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sherwood and Alma Theivagt; father, Glenn Miles; and her brother, Joseph Theivagt. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Mike Cain; daughter, Kim Ezell and husband Kyle, of Bridge City; grandchildren, Benjamin Ezell and Kaitlyn Calhoun and husband Jackson; and her siblings, Glenna Olson and husband Rex, of Perry, IL, Mark Theivagt and wife Linda, of Beardstown, IL, and Matt Theivagt, of Bluff Springs, IL.

Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.