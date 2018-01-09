Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Orange County country music group Country Outkasts travel across the Sabine River this Friday, Jan. 12, for a concert inside the Jack Daniels Bar and Grill at L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles, La., for ages 21 and older. Admission is charged at the door.

Entertainment for the week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

Another week of the new year has arrived and several big name music acts are headed to Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana in the coming days. Take a look at the list below and find out what’s good for you and your friends over the next week.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Crowder @ Julie Rogers Theatre

Fortag @ Blue Martini

The Recycles @ The Boudain Hut

Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar

American Kids @ Rush Lounge

Salsa (Japan) @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Bronco Junior @ The West

Thursday, Jan. 11

Susan Hickman @ Blue Martini

Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s

Jerry Dee @ Larry’s French Market

Curse and the Cure @ Neches Brewing Company

Matt Ash @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

The Cards, The Shake Backs @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Friday, Jan. 12

Rodney Carrington @ Julie Rogers Theatre

Swagger @ Blue Martini

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Boudain Hut

Tom Brandow @ The Boudain Hut North

Rusty Metoyer @ Cowboys

Caleb Williams @ Dylan’s

Louisiana Express @ Gator Lounge

I Welcome Judgement, Aedra, The Fractal Effect, Awake at The End, Socially Awkward @ The Gig

Randy Rogers Band @ Golden Nugget Casino

Country Outkasts @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

The Dani Lacour Band @ Koozie’s Drive Thru

George Dearborne and Branded @ Larry’s French Market

Kris Harper @ Madison’s

Cajun Harmony @ Neches Brewing Company

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

The Iceman Special, Lost Bayou Ramblers @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Faint Projection, Cake Rangers, Chains of Conviction @ Texas Rose Saloon

Saturday, Jan. 13

Daughtry @ Golden Nugget Casino

Street Side Jazz Band @ Blue Dog Café

Swagger @ Blue Martini

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Boudain Hut

Dickie and the Tornadoes @ Brick and Barley

Twisted Throttle @ Dylan’s

Louisiana Express @ Gator Lounge

Mud Flats @ Hamilton’s

George Dearborne and Branded @ Honky Tonk Texas

Matt Kimbrough @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Far Cry Live @ Jazz and Jokes Club

Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market

Snafu @ Madison’s

Paul Orta @ Neches Brewing Company

Unkle Jam @ Rikenjaks South Street

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

The Tugboats, Sean Ardoin @ Sloppy’s Downtown

Bronco Junior @ Tammy’s

Tim Burge and The Reckoning @ Texas Ave. Tavern

<b>Saint Roch, Motorbud, Jackie Stars @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Sunday, Jan. 14

Monique McCain @ Blue Martini

Ken Marvel Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Damon Troy, Randall James with La. Gold @ Mary’s Lounge

Rapture @ Rush Lounge

Danny Dillon @ The West

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Jimmy Kaiser @ Dylan’s

Pug Johnson @ Madison’s

Kelly Brewer @ Rikenjaks South Street

Trey Rose @ Rush Lounge