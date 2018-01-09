Entertainment Week of January 10th
Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.
Orange County country music group Country Outkasts travel across the Sabine River this Friday, Jan. 12, for a concert inside the Jack Daniels Bar and Grill at L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles, La., for ages 21 and older. Admission is charged at the door.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
Another week of the new year has arrived and several big name music acts are headed to Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana in the coming days. Take a look at the list below and find out what’s good for you and your friends over the next week.
Wednesday, Jan. 10
Crowder @ Julie Rogers Theatre
Fortag @ Blue Martini
The Recycles @ The Boudain Hut
Chester Daigle @ Ember Grille and Wine Bar
American Kids @ Rush Lounge
Salsa (Japan) @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Bronco Junior @ The West
Thursday, Jan. 11
Susan Hickman @ Blue Martini
Sabine River Bend Band @ Hamilton’s
Jerry Dee @ Larry’s French Market
Curse and the Cure @ Neches Brewing Company
Matt Ash @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
The Cards, The Shake Backs @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Friday, Jan. 12
Rodney Carrington @ Julie Rogers Theatre
Swagger @ Blue Martini
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Boudain Hut
Tom Brandow @ The Boudain Hut North
Rusty Metoyer @ Cowboys
Caleb Williams @ Dylan’s
Louisiana Express @ Gator Lounge
I Welcome Judgement, Aedra, The Fractal Effect, Awake at The End, Socially Awkward @ The Gig
Randy Rogers Band @ Golden Nugget Casino
Country Outkasts @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
The Dani Lacour Band @ Koozie’s Drive Thru
George Dearborne and Branded @ Larry’s French Market
Kris Harper @ Madison’s
Cajun Harmony @ Neches Brewing Company
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
The Iceman Special, Lost Bayou Ramblers @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Faint Projection, Cake Rangers, Chains of Conviction @ Texas Rose Saloon
Saturday, Jan. 13
Daughtry @ Golden Nugget Casino
Street Side Jazz Band @ Blue Dog Café
Swagger @ Blue Martini
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ The Boudain Hut
Dickie and the Tornadoes @ Brick and Barley
Twisted Throttle @ Dylan’s
Louisiana Express @ Gator Lounge
Mud Flats @ Hamilton’s
George Dearborne and Branded @ Honky Tonk Texas
Matt Kimbrough @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Far Cry Live @ Jazz and Jokes Club
Ken Marvel Band @ Larry’s French Market
Snafu @ Madison’s
Paul Orta @ Neches Brewing Company
Unkle Jam @ Rikenjaks South Street
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
The Tugboats, Sean Ardoin @ Sloppy’s Downtown
Bronco Junior @ Tammy’s
Tim Burge and The Reckoning @ Texas Ave. Tavern
<b>Saint Roch, Motorbud, Jackie Stars @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Sunday, Jan. 14
Monique McCain @ Blue Martini
Ken Marvel Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Damon Troy, Randall James with La. Gold @ Mary’s Lounge
Rapture @ Rush Lounge
Danny Dillon @ The West
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Jimmy Kaiser @ Dylan’s
Pug Johnson @ Madison’s
Kelly Brewer @ Rikenjaks South Street
Trey Rose @ Rush Lounge