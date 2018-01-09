Bridge City, Texas, January 9, 2018 – The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the January Student of the Month for Orangefield High School is Meara Patterson. Meara was presented her certificate and gift bag by Bridge City Chamber Ambassador Kristen Tompkins, Marketing VP of Sabine Federal Credit Union at the January coffee hosted by Best Day Spa. She received gift certificates and gifts from: The Classy Peacock, COS Printing, Wellspring Credit Union, Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Bridge City Bank, Sabine River Ford, Sabine Federal Credit Union, Complete Staffing, Bridge City Walmart, Neches Federal Credit Union, and Best Day Spa.

Meara is the daughter of Stephen and Candi Patterson. She has a GPA of 4.58 and is ranked 10 of 104. Meara’s awards and honors include:

Texas Girls’ State Participant 2017

Rotary Youth Leadership Award 2017-Participant; 2018 – Counselor; 2019 – Trainer

American Dance Outstanding Performer 2017

American Dance and Drill Team Dance Company 2016-2017

National Honor Society

Senior Homecoming Princess 2017

Student Body Secretary 2017-2018

Youth Leadership Southeast Texas

Meara’s clubs and organizations include:

Student Council Historian 2017

Drill Team Captain 2017 and 2018

Interact Club

Meet in the Middle Club

Encore Dance Arts Company Member

National Honor Society Secretary 2017

COMMUNITY SERVICE/WORK EXPERIENCE

Volunteered with Santa for Seniors delivering gift bags to local nursing homes

Nursery worker at First Baptist Church Orangefield

Hurricane Harvey Relief

Leadership Beaumont Jr. High Counselor

Encore Dance Arts Dance Teacher

Mrs. Trawhon, Activities Coordinator, said, “Meara is gracious, kind, and willing to lend a hand when needed. Meara does not like to be front and center, which is ironic because as a lifelong dancer and captain of the Orangefield High School Drill Team for two years, she has been exactly that: front and center! Meara’s poise and communication skills come natural, which is why she earned the position of drill team captain as an 11th grader. She most certainly deserves the honor of Student of the Month. Meara has sharpened her leadership capacity through Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) weekend, sponsored by the Bridge City-Orangefield Rotary Club and Texas Bluebonnet Girls State sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 049 in Orange. She represents Orange County well. In addition to Meara’s leadership, her spirit shines as she dances. Meara is brave and confident, and for the reasons above, I’m confident that she will be successful in any adventure in which she embarks. God bless you, Meara!”

Mr. Chevelier, English 4 teacher, said, “Meara Patterson is a sweet, inspiring young woman whose strong work ethic is a model for her peers.”

Mrs. Oregel, Calculus teacher, said, “Meara is one of the most caring students I have had. She helps others when she can. Meara works really hard in class, she asks great questions. I look forward to see her grow in Calculus.”

Coach Willis, Girls Athletics, said, “Meara has an incredible work ethic with an innate ability to lead.”

After graduation, Meara plans to attend college in the fall at the University of Tennessee or American Music and Dramatic Arts College and will pursue a degree in nutrition with a minor in dance.

Pictured left to right: Principal Zach Quinn, Ambassador Kristen Tompkins, Student of the Month Meara Patterson, Superintendent Stephen Patterson, and Counselor Candi Patterson.