Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 Ronald Gene Morris, 68 of Bridge City, went to be with the Lord after suffering ill health many years.

Ronald was born in Orange and was the youngest of 4 children of Ocie and Bessie Morris, both deceased. He moved with his parents from Orange to Bridge City when he was a baby and grew up and attended schools in Bridge City.

Ronald was kind hearted and loving with his many friends and family, and was known as “Moose”. He often gave gifts for no reason and handed out peppermints. Garage sales were his passion on Saturday mornings, he loved buying “good” deals. he also loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle wearing his leather jacket, boots and do-rag. All friends were offered rides but many were aware of his wrecks, one that landed him in ICU. Pipe fitter by trade, Ronald could fix almost anything from cars and trucks to lawnmower and was willing to help a friend out.

Ronald had another love, Cowboy Church of Orange County. He enjoyed wearing his cowboy hat and boots and greeting people as they came in. He loved the Lord and he loved Bro. Dale Lee, the pastor.

Ronald is predeceased by his parents, Ocie and Bessie Morris and his brother, Gerald Morris. He is survived by his sisters, Betty McDaniel of Vidor and Frances Ervin of Bridge City and his sitar-in-law, Julia Morris of Bridge City. He has a daughter, Amber Dye of Wyoming and a son, Ronald (Ronnie) Morris and wife Christi of Spurger, Tx. Two grandsons, Trey and Justin live in Spurger and a granddaughter, Bridgett McKee lives in North Dakota. Ronald has 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews with whom he was very close.

The family will have a private memorial service.