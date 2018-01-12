(January 11, 2018) – City officials have confirmed the grapple truck will pick up one pass of ELIGIBLE debris. Any flood related materials that citizens may want removed from the area MUST be separated into four distinct categories and placed curbside within 10 feet of the right-of-way NO LATER THAN FEBRUARY 1. Debris removal by the City of Orange will end February 23. FEMA requirements for separation of debris and damaged material are as follows:

C&D Piles- demolition materials

• Green Waste Piles- tree limbs, branches and cuttings

• White Goods- refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, freezers, etc.

• Hazardous Waste- paints, household chemicals, etc.



Citizens are asked to ONLY place flood damaged materials curbside for pick-up. Contractors and/or homeowners are solely responsible for the disposal of new construction debris.

