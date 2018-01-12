Jeffrey Lynn Pring, age 56, was born on March 4, 1961 and passed away at his home in Orange, Texas on January 8, 2018.

Jeff loved fishing, watching wrestling and playing with his dog Slim. He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Compton and husband, Rick Compton, Jr. of Orange, Texas, two grandsons, Blaze Compton and Brody Compton; his sister, Jan Mosley of Vidor, Texas, sister-in-law Gloria Pring of Orange, Texas as well as numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Betty Jo Pring, brother, Alan Pring and sister, Lisa Pring. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 12, 2018 beginning 10:00 A.M. at Harvest Chapel, 1305 Irving Street, Orange, Texas 77630