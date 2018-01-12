Pictured are IP Paper representatives with Sunshine Copeland (holding papers) and Orangefield High School principal, Zach Quinn

Earlier in the year, Sunshine Copeland applied for a grant from IP Paper to help restore OISD libraries after Hurricane Harvey damaged them. The IP Paper Foundation awarded OISD $8,000.00. In January of 2018, IP Paper visited OISD and awarded the district $2,000 more in grant money. The employees of IP Paper also participated in a Care Card program and raised $250 for the district. IP Paper has been a faithful supporter of Orangefield ISD. We are incredibly grateful for their continued support.