Early College High School Parent Information Meetings will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13 and Thursday, Jan. 18 at West Orange – Stark Middle School. Eighth grade students and their parents who are interested in learning about this exciting opportunity available at West Orange – Stark High School for incoming 2018-2019 freshmen are encouraged to attend. Two parent information sessions will be held on each date.Early College High Schools (ECHS) are innovative high schools that allow students least likely to attend college an opportunity to earn a high school diploma and 60 college credit hours. The West Orange – Stark High School program is in partnership with Lamar State College –Orange. WOS Early College High School students will graduate with a High School diploma and an associate’s degree from Lamar State College – Orange.

Early College High Schools:

• provide dual credit at no cost to students

• offer rigorous instruction and accelerated courses

• provide academic and social support services to help students succeed

• increase college readiness, and

• reduce barriers to college access.

Parent Information Sessions will be at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13. On Thursday, Jan. 18, information sessions will be held at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. All parent information sessions will be at West Orange – Stark Middle School.

West Orange – Stark High earned TEA designation as an Early College High School last spring and launched the program this school year. For more information, visit the WOCCISD website at www.woccisd.net.