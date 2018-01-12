An advisory committee appointed by Board of Regents Chair Rossanna Salazar and Chancellor Brian McCall will assist in the search for the next president of Lamar State College-Orange. The committee will consist of faculty, staff, students, members of the public and representatives of the TSUS Board of Regents.

Between February and May, the advisory committee will work with an executive search firm to conduct a national search with the goal of identifying three to four exceptionally qualified individuals. These candidates will be invited to interview with Chancellor McCall, after which a sole finalist will be named by the chancellor and recommended for confirmation by the TSUS Board of Regents as early as May.

In addition to the work of the advisory committee, TSUS Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs John Hayek will meet on campus with key stakeholders later this month to get input on the qualities and attributes desired in the next president of LSCO.

LSCO President Mike Shahan is retiring from the college after 24 years of service, during which time the institution has grown its enrollment, expanded its campus facilities, added new academic programs and recovered from multiple hurricanes. Dr. Shahan is expected to serve through the end of the fiscal year.

