Orangefield High School students traveled to Hamshire Fannett High School on Saturday, January 13th for the year’s first UIL Academic Invitational. The following students brought home medals: Informative Speaking 6th place -Lindsey Romero; Persuasive Speaking 6th place -Kim Nguyen; CX-Debate 3rd place team-Alexis Sturrock and Tatum Garlington, 4th place team-Jag Gray and Cooper Lowe; Accounting 4th place Emily Havens, 5th place Zach Patronis, 2nd Place Accounting Team Havens, Patronis, and Christie Luong; Editorial Writing 1st place Whitney Flanigan; News Writing 2nd place Whitney Flanigan, 5th place Gracie Donnaud; Feature Writing 1st place Ronnie Elkins, 2nd place Whitney Flanigan; Headline Writing 2nd place Ronnie Elkins, 5th place Gracie Donnaud; 1st place Overall Journalism Team; Computer Applications 3rd place Drew Worthy, 4th place Madison Taylor; Spelling and Vocabulary 1st place Ronnie Elkins. Congratulations to these students and their sponsors. The next invitational will be held at Nederland High School on Saturday, January 27th.

