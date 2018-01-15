January is School Board Recognition Month and Bridge City ISD is joining other districts across the state to thank these community volunteers for their commitment and contributions to our public schools. We proudly salute these education advocates as they provide vision and leadership for student achievement, academic programs, district funding, and school facilities. Their service ensures that

decisions about local public schools are made by those most familiar with the needs of our community’s children and families. These dedicated individuals deserve recognition and thanks for their unfailing commitment to the continuing success of our students now and in the future. Great leadership always begins with a willing heart, a positive attitude, and a desire to make a difference. Please join us as we applaud these local leaders for helping our kids soar to success.

Mark Anderson, President

Michael C. Johnson, Vice President

Judy Cole, Secretary

Jerry McInnis, Asst. Secretary

Marla Zoch, Member

Thad Hill, Member

Rebecca Rutledge, Member