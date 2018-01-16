Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.

Legendary rock act Styx, featuring James “J.Y.” Young, at left, and Tommy Shaw, will perform at 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 19, inside the Grand Event Center of the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La., as the group tours in support of its new album, “The Mission.” Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.com. The show is for ages 21 and older only.

Entertainment for the week

By Tommy Mann Jr.

The Record

Mother Nature has been keeping the temperatures a bit on the frigid side, but, fortunately for us, the local music scene sizzling hot with great talent at venues across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. Check out what’s going on below with local music, national acts and other family entertainment.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Top Shelf @ Blue Martini

The Recycles @ The Boudain Hut

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Lake Charles VFW Hall

Reagan Woodside @ The West

Thursday, Jan. 18

Big Richard South @ Blue Martini

Brad Broussard @ Coconuts Cajun Grill

Josh Crider, Red River Songwriter’s Group @ Courville’s

Bryce Shaver @ Hamilton’s

Dickie and the Tornadoes @ Larry’s French Market

Shelbone @ Neches Brewing Company

Top Shelf @ Rush Lounge

Friday, Jan. 19

Styx @ Golden Nugget Casino

The Slags @ Blue Martini

The Cadillacs @ The Boudain Hut

Morgan Mitcham @ The Boudain Hut North

Caylan Daughrity @ Dylan’s

Britt Godwin and Co. @ Gator Lounge

Jake Bush @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Jackie Caillier @ Larry’s French Market

Matt Ash @ Madison’s

Pea Patch Orchestra @ Neches Brewing Company

Alex Rozell @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Top Shelf @ Rush Lounge

Bayou Rush @ Sawdust Saloon

Image 6, White Trash Superstar, Chains of Conviction @ Texas Rose Saloon

Wayne Dylan @ Tia Juanita’s – Lumberton

Saturday, Jan. 20

Hurricane Pro Wrestling @ Jefferson Theatre

Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ 770 Club – Raywood

The Slags @ Blue Martini

The Cadillacs @ The Boudain Hut

50 Shades of Green Harvey Fundraiser @ Courville’s

Pop Gun @ Dylan’s

Britt Godwin and Co. @ Gator Lounge

Ken Marvel Band with Jivin’ Gene @ Groves KC Hall

Bronco Junior @ Hamilton’s

Al White and Chapparal @ Honky Tonk Texas

Cody Canada and The Departed @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill

Still Cruisin’ @ Larry’s French Market

Amber Martin (Janis Joplin tribute) @ Madison’s

Rob Copeland and Kaylee Dickens @ Rikenjaks South Street

Brad Brinkley Band @ The Rodair Roadhouse

Top Shelf @ Rush Lounge

Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Tammy’s

The Greater Good @ Texas Ave. Tavern

Joe Mendoza and The Shuffle Kings @ Tia Juanita’s – Lumberton

Sunday, Jan. 21

Justin Martindale @ Blue Martini

High Street Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club

Top Shelf @ Rush Lounge

Mud Flats @ The West

Monday, Jan. 22

Rachael and Ian @ Rush Lounge

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Matt Ash @ Dylan’s

Pug Johnson @ Madison’s