Entertainment Week Of January 17th 2017
Photo by Tommy Mann Jr.
Legendary rock act Styx, featuring James “J.Y.” Young, at left, and Tommy Shaw, will perform at 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 19, inside the Grand Event Center of the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles, La., as the group tours in support of its new album, “The Mission.” Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.com. The show is for ages 21 and older only.
Entertainment for the week
By Tommy Mann Jr.
The Record
Mother Nature has been keeping the temperatures a bit on the frigid side, but, fortunately for us, the local music scene sizzling hot with great talent at venues across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. Check out what’s going on below with local music, national acts and other family entertainment.
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Top Shelf @ Blue Martini
The Recycles @ The Boudain Hut
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ Lake Charles VFW Hall
Reagan Woodside @ The West
Thursday, Jan. 18
Big Richard South @ Blue Martini
Brad Broussard @ Coconuts Cajun Grill
Josh Crider, Red River Songwriter’s Group @ Courville’s
Bryce Shaver @ Hamilton’s
Dickie and the Tornadoes @ Larry’s French Market
Shelbone @ Neches Brewing Company
Top Shelf @ Rush Lounge
Friday, Jan. 19
Styx @ Golden Nugget Casino
The Slags @ Blue Martini
The Cadillacs @ The Boudain Hut
Morgan Mitcham @ The Boudain Hut North
Caylan Daughrity @ Dylan’s
Britt Godwin and Co. @ Gator Lounge
Jake Bush @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Jackie Caillier @ Larry’s French Market
Matt Ash @ Madison’s
Pea Patch Orchestra @ Neches Brewing Company
Alex Rozell @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Top Shelf @ Rush Lounge
Bayou Rush @ Sawdust Saloon
Image 6, White Trash Superstar, Chains of Conviction @ Texas Rose Saloon
Wayne Dylan @ Tia Juanita’s – Lumberton
Saturday, Jan. 20
Hurricane Pro Wrestling @ Jefferson Theatre
Herbie Stutes and Grand Shin @ 770 Club – Raywood
The Slags @ Blue Martini
The Cadillacs @ The Boudain Hut
50 Shades of Green Harvey Fundraiser @ Courville’s
Pop Gun @ Dylan’s
Britt Godwin and Co. @ Gator Lounge
Ken Marvel Band with Jivin’ Gene @ Groves KC Hall
Bronco Junior @ Hamilton’s
Al White and Chapparal @ Honky Tonk Texas
Cody Canada and The Departed @ Jack Daniels Bar and Grill
Still Cruisin’ @ Larry’s French Market
Amber Martin (Janis Joplin tribute) @ Madison’s
Rob Copeland and Kaylee Dickens @ Rikenjaks South Street
Brad Brinkley Band @ The Rodair Roadhouse
Top Shelf @ Rush Lounge
Tony Faulk and Chaos @ Tammy’s
The Greater Good @ Texas Ave. Tavern
Joe Mendoza and The Shuffle Kings @ Tia Juanita’s – Lumberton
Sunday, Jan. 21
Justin Martindale @ Blue Martini
High Street Band @ Jefferson County Singles Club
Top Shelf @ Rush Lounge
Mud Flats @ The West
Monday, Jan. 22
Rachael and Ian @ Rush Lounge
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Matt Ash @ Dylan’s
Pug Johnson @ Madison’s