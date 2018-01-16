Patricia “Pat” Smith Bendy, 77, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 15, 2018, in Port Arthur, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 20, 2018, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City, Texas. Officiating will be Charles Thermon. Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Born in Lufkin, Texas, on October 31, 1940, she was the daughter of Edgar Smith and Evangeline (Brandon) Smith. Pat was a member of Second Baptist Church in Bridge City. She worked in Human Resources for Trans Global Solutions for over twenty years before retiring. She was a wonderful and loving mother, wife, sister, and grandmother. Pat loved her grandchildren dearly and loved always having kids around. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her little dog, Sassy Mae. Pat will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Evangeline Smith; brother, Ronnie DeWayne Smith; son, Nathan Ray Carrico; and her great-grandson, Aiden Charles Gabehart. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 47 years, Roy Bendy; children, Rhonda Lynn Droddy and husband Rob, of Brenham, Rebecca Jean Howe, of Bridge City, Melinda Ann Smith and husband Frank, of Pollock, and Stacey Dawn Bendy and John Jeffrey, of Bridge City; step-children, David Ray Jones and wife Danika, of Bridge City, and Dee Dee Viator, of Bridge City; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and her sister, Beverly Ann Burk and husband Tommy, of Orangefield. Serving as pallbearers will be R.D. Bendy, Steven Guillory, Matthew Cormier, Dylan Smith, Patrick Thomas, Bryce Crew, Kelton Brooks, and Michael Macaluso.

About The Record Newspapers