Ray Allen Craven, Sr., 69, of Orange, passed away on January 14, 2018 in Beaumont. Ray was born on February, 21, 1948 in Charleston, SC. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked in construction for many years. He is survived by his children, Matthew James Craven, Christie “Pink” Craven, Ray Allen Craven, Jr.; grandchildren, Dylan Craven, Cody Eikenhorst, Michael Craven, Jamie Craven, and Lilly Craven. “I’ll see you soon and I’ll bring you an Old Milwaukee’s Best. I love you.”

